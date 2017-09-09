How Much Do the 2017 US Open Winners Make?

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

As you may have heard, this year’s US Open is the richest tournament in tennis history, with a $50.4 million purse being awarded in total.

Both men’s and women’s champions will take home a $3.7 million check. Runners-up will earn approximately half that, at $1.83 million each.

The tournament paid out well for losers in earlier rounds as well, with six-figure totals doled out to everyone who made it to the Round of 32 and beyond.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win the women’s singles title, while Rafael Nadal faces Kevin Anderson on Sunday in the men’s final.