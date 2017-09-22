Tennis may have found its version of Golf's Ryder Cup. Roger Federer and his management team helped put together the Laver Cup, which will debut on Friday in Prague, pitting the top Europeans of men's tennis against competitors from the rest of the world. The event was named in honor of Rod Laver, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. Friday marks the inaugural Laver Cup, with the event scheduled to be annual, taking place in the United States next year.

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will join Roger Federer and 3 other top-10 players on Team Europe, who own a combined 36 Grand Slam singles titles, while youngsters Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock highlight Team World.

Three singles matches and one doubles match will be played on each of the Cup's three days.

• Everything you need to know about the Laver Cup

How To Watch:

Dates: Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 - Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

Time: Day Sessions (Friday and Saturday): 7 a.m. ET; Night Sessions (Friday and Saturday): 1 p.m. ET; Sunday: 6 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere