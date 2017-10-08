World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in the final of the China Open on Sunday.

Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets to reach the final. The Spaniard is aiming to follow up his U.S. Open championship with a title in Beijing. He has five singles titles on the year.

Kyrgios was impressive in a straight–sets win over Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. The Aussie has a 2–2 record against Nadal over his career. Kyrgios has yet to win a title in 2017.

See how to watch Sunday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live with Tennis Channel Everywhere.