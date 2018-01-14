After winning the first Grand Slam of her career at the 2017 U.S. Open, Sloane Stephens is out of the 2018 Australian Open in the first round.

In the opening match of day on Margaret Court Arena on Monday in Melbourne, China's Shuai Zhang defeated No. 13-seed Stephens 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Sloane Stephens' Grand Slam win streak snapped at seven. moving compromisedly she loses to Zhang #AusOpen2018 — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 15, 2018

Zhang: “This court is really special for me. When I came back here to warmup I was feeling so excited. So I think I was ready today…. I always play against great players on this court. I was very happy to play her.” #AusOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 15, 2018

The World No. 13 had a chance to serve for the match leading 6-2, 5-4 in the second set, but she was unable to close it out and Zhang clawed back to force a tiebreaker and a deciding set.

Since winning in New York in September, Stephens has not won a match, losing eight straight to Qiang Wang, Christina McHale, Barbora Strycova, Anastasija Sevastova and others, and Camila Giorgi earlier this month.