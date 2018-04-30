Serena Williams' Key Wedding Advice for Meghan Markle on Her Wedding Day

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams has some advice ahead of the Royal Wedding.

By Cady Lang
April 30, 2018

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding just weeks to go, Markle’s good friend Serena Williams shared some vital advice for the happy couple on their big day.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Williams revealed what she learned from tying the knot last fall with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment,” Williams said. “And eat the cake—I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!”

Williams also shared good wishes for the royal wedding and soon-to-be princess Markle.

“I’m obviously super happy for her,” Williams said. “She’s such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn’t be happier for her.”

When it came to talking about whether or not she’ll be heading across the pond for the nuptials next month, however, Williams stayed mum.

“I don’t know, I think it’s during one of the tournaments, I’ll see if I can make it,” she said.

This post first appeared on TIME.com by Cady Lang.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)