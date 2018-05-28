PARIS (AP) - Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki is into the second round of the French Open after a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Roland Garros debutant Danielle Collins.

The second-seeded Wozniacki, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in Australia in January, delivered a solid display punctuated by only a few mistakes to move past her up-and-coming American rival. Collins came to prominence in March when she reached the semifinals at Miami as a qualifier, but her recent results on clay have been more modest.

Wozniacki said having won a Grand Slam title helped her take a ''much more relaxed approach'' to her match.