Williams Sisters Team Up for Comeback Win at French Open

Serena and Venus Williams beat the No. 14 seeded team of Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato in the frest round of the French Open. 

By Associated Press
May 30, 2018

PARIS (AP) - Serena and Venus Williams have won their first Grand Slam doubles match in nearly two years.

The sisters moved into the second round of the French Open by coming back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over the 14th-seeded Japanese pairing of Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato in front of a Court 3 crowd that raucously supported the Americans.

The Williams-Williams duo last competed at a major tournament together at Wimbledon in 2016. They won their 14th Grand Slam title in women's doubles at the All England Club.

This return to doubles came a day after Serena Williams participated in Grand Slam singles for the first time in 16 months, winning her first-round match at Roland Garros. Venus Williams lost in the first round of singles on Sunday.

