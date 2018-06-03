Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova continue their rivalry at the French Open on Monday in the Round of 16 at the French Open.

Williams defeated No. 11 ranked Julia Görges in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16. Sharapova, ranked No. 28, cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Karolina Plíšková in a quick match.

Williams will play in just her eighth singles match since having a child last September. Williams dominates the all-time matchup, winning 19 and losing just two. The two tennis giants last played at the Australian Open in 2016, which Williams won in straight sets.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: NBC Sports