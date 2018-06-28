When Does Wimbledon Start?

The first round matches and the main draw of the Wimbledon Championships starts Monday, July 2.

This year, the No. 1 seed is French Open champion Simona Halep, while defending champion Roger Federer tops the men's side. Federer will be vying for his ninth title at the All England Club.

Serena Williams, who missed last year's tournament due to her pregnancy, is seeded No. 25, despite being ranked 183rd in the world.

The women’s singles final are scheduled for July 14, with the men's singles tournament concluding the next day.