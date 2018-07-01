Andy Murray Withdraws From Wimbledon With Bad Hip

By Scooby Axson
July 01, 2018

Andy Murray withdrew from this year's Wimbledon saying he has not yet recovered from his hip injuries.

He was set to play against Benoit Paire in the first round on Tuesday.

The two-time champ has only p[ayed in three competitive matches since returning from injury after surgery on the hip in January and is currently No. 156 in the latest ATP rankings.

"I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process," Murray said in a statement.

"We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.

"I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hard court season."

Murray, 31, won the tournament in 2013, becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon 77 years. He also took home the title in 2016.

