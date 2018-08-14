MASON, Ohio — Roger Federer made a successful return to the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday.

It wasn’t such a great day for Serena Williams.

Federer advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Peter Gojowczyk, and Williams was eliminated by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss.

Federer and Williams were making their first appearance at the tournament since they each won the title in 2015. Williams opened with a straight-sets victory against Daria Gavrilova.

After a first-round bye, Federer extended his Cincinnati winning streak to 11 matches since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2013 quarterfinals.

“It doesn’t feel like I have been away for so long here from Cincinnati,” Federer said. “I guess the wheel keeps turning. It’s not like I missed two years of tennis. It was a great pleasure to be back.”

The second-seeded Federer, refreshed from a month off after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, became the tournament favorite when Nadal withdrew on Sunday night.

Williams also was knocked out in her last tournament at San Jose two weeks ago.