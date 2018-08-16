Podcast: Louis Armstrong Stadium Architect Matt Rossetti on 2018 U.S. Open Unveiling

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On this week's episode, Jamie Lisanti talks with Matt Rossetti, the chief architect behind the design of the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.

By Jamie Lisanti
August 16, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Jamie Lisanti steps in to host for Jon Wertheim and she talks with Matt Rossetti. 

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Lisanti talks with Rossetti, who is president, CEO and "chief architect of fun" for ROSSETTI, the lead architecture firm behind the five-year design and transformation of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and more specifically, the new Louis Armstrong Stadium making its debut at the 2018 U.S. Open. Rossetti discusses the overall design process and vision for the new, $200 million stadium, which will feature a retractable roof, seating for about 41,000 spectators, a special natural ventilation system and more. Rossetti also discusses the noise issue that came up during the first year of the Arthur Ashe roof and how he sought out feedback from top players such as Venus and Serena Williams to make sure the environment was suitable for the players on court. 

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

 

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
 
 
 
 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)