On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Jamie Lisanti steps in to host for Jon Wertheim and she talks with Matt Rossetti.

Lisanti talks with Rossetti, who is president, CEO and "chief architect of fun" for ROSSETTI, the lead architecture firm behind the five-year design and transformation of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and more specifically, the new Louis Armstrong Stadium making its debut at the 2018 U.S. Open. Rossetti discusses the overall design process and vision for the new, $200 million stadium, which will feature a retractable roof, seating for about 41,000 spectators, a special natural ventilation system and more. Rossetti also discusses the noise issue that came up during the first year of the Arthur Ashe roof and how he sought out feedback from top players such as Venus and Serena Williams to make sure the environment was suitable for the players on court.

