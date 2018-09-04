Serena Williams defeated No. 8 seed and 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Williams advances to play in her 36th major semifinal on Thursday.

After defeating sister Venus, a two-time U.S. Open champion, in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, Williams secured a 6–0, 4–6, 6–3 win over Kaia Kanepi on Sunday to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Williams entered the match as the tournament's No. 17 seed after being given a seeding boost by officials after her maternity leave. Williams was ranked 26th when she received her No. 17 seeding, one spot below older sister Venus.

The six-time U.S. Open champion is looking for her 24th Slam singles title and seventh U.S. Open. It would be Williams' first major since she won the 2017 Australian Open.