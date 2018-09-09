Novak Djokovic Defeats Juan Martin Del Potro to Win U.S. Open, 14th Slam Title

Djokovic beat del Potro in straight sets to tie Pete Sampras for third all time with 14 Grand Slam singles titles. 

By Daniel Rapaport
September 09, 2018

Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday to win the U.S. Open title. It's the Serb's 14th career Grand Slam singles title—tying Pete Sampras for third all time—and his second consecutive major win, as he triumphed at Wimbledon just two months ago. 

Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, missed this tournament last year as he struggled with an elbow injury that ultimately required surgery. 

After an overhead smash on match point, Djokovic dropped to his back in elation before embracing del Potro at midcourt.

It is Djokovic's thid U.S. Open title and first since 2015.

Del Potro was playing in his first Grand Slam singles title since he won the 2009 U.S. Open as a 20-year-old. Since then, he's missed extensive time with injuries to both wrists.

With the victory, Djokovic, 31, re-asserts himself in the greatest of all time debate. He now trails Roger Federer's record of 20 by six and is just three behind Rafael Nadal for second all-time. 

Back at his relentless best, and dispalying his signature combination of ruthless defense and surgical precision, Djokovic will have a great chance to win No. 15 at January's Australian Open, a tournament he has won six times. 

