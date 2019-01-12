The 2019 Australian Open begins Monday, Jan. 14 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 27, with the women's final being played on Saturday, Jan. 26, and the men's final on the 27th.

Serena Williams will return for her first Australian Open since winning it in 2017 to seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam in Melbourne. Andy Murray is also primed for his comeback, while Roger Federer will chase his third consecutive Australian Open victory. As the first of the four Grand Slam events of the year, it's sure to be worth a watch.

ESPN and Tennis Channel have full coverage of the Australian Open, with men's and women's finals being shown on ESPN. All other days of the tournament will be played on ESPN2. Matches will be live streamed on WatchESPN. The Australian Open will offer live streaming on their website as well.

Due to the time difference, most of the live coverage will be at odd hours of the day, with big matches being played around 3 in the morning. ESPN will also air encore coverage most afternoons.

Here's a full tournament schedule in Melbourne time, but if you want the cheat sheet, read on for the schedule converted to eastern standard time.

Here's the TV schedule for each day:

All times listed in Eastern.

Date Round Time TV channel Jan. 14 First round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 14 First round 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 14 First round 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 15 First round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 15 First round 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 15 Second round 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 17 Second round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 17 Second round 12 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 17 Third round 11 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 12 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 19 Third round 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 19 Third round 9 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 19 Round of 16 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 9 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 21 Round of 16 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 21 Round of 16 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 21 Men's & women's quarterfinals 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 3 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 12 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 9 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Men's quarterfinal 3:30 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Men's quarterfinal 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Women's semifinal 10 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 24 Men's semifinal 3:25 a.m. ESPNDeportes Jan. 24 Men's semifinal #1 3:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 24 Men's semifinal #1 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 25 Men's semifinals 3:25 a.m. ESPNDeportes Jan. 25 Men's semifinal #2 3:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 25 Men's semifinal #2 2 p.m. ESPN2 Jan. 26 Women's championship 3:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 26 Women's championship 9 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 27 Men's championship 3:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 27 Men's championship 10 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 27 Men's championship 11 p.m. ESPN2

The Tennis Channel will also have live coverage of each day's matches at 7 p.m. ET.