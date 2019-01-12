Here's a look at the TV schedule for the 2019 Australian Open.
The 2019 Australian Open begins Monday, Jan. 14 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 27, with the women's final being played on Saturday, Jan. 26, and the men's final on the 27th.
Serena Williams will return for her first Australian Open since winning it in 2017 to seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam in Melbourne. Andy Murray is also primed for his comeback, while Roger Federer will chase his third consecutive Australian Open victory. As the first of the four Grand Slam events of the year, it's sure to be worth a watch.
ESPN and Tennis Channel have full coverage of the Australian Open, with men's and women's finals being shown on ESPN. All other days of the tournament will be played on ESPN2. Matches will be live streamed on WatchESPN. The Australian Open will offer live streaming on their website as well.
Due to the time difference, most of the live coverage will be at odd hours of the day, with big matches being played around 3 in the morning. ESPN will also air encore coverage most afternoons.
Here's a full tournament schedule in Melbourne time, but if you want the cheat sheet, read on for the schedule converted to eastern standard time.
Here's the TV schedule for each day:
All times listed in Eastern.
|Date
|Round
|Time
|TV channel
|Jan. 14
|First round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 14
|First round
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 14
|First round
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|First round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|First round
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|Second round
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Second round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Second round
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Third round
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Third round
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Third round
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Round of 16
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Round of 16
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Round of 16
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Men's & women's quarterfinals
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Men's & women's quarterfinals
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Men's & women's quarterfinals
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Men's & women's quarterfinals
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Men's quarterfinal
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Men's quarterfinal
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Women's semifinal
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 24
|Men's semifinal
|3:25 a.m.
|ESPNDeportes
|Jan. 24
|Men's semifinal #1
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 24
|Men's semifinal #1
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 25
|Men's semifinals
|3:25 a.m.
|ESPNDeportes
|Jan. 25
|Men's semifinal #2
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|Men's semifinal #2
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 26
|Women's championship
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 26
|Women's championship
|9 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 27
|Men's championship
|3:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 27
|Men's championship
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 27
|Men's championship
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
The Tennis Channel will also have live coverage of each day's matches at 7 p.m. ET.