2019 Australian Open U.S. TV Schedule

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the 2019 Australian Open. 

By Emily Caron
January 12, 2019

The 2019 Australian Open begins Monday, Jan. 14 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 27, with the women's final being played on Saturday, Jan. 26, and the men's final on the 27th.

Serena Williams will return for her first Australian Open since winning it in 2017 to seek a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam in Melbourne. Andy Murray is also primed for his comeback, while Roger Federer will chase his third consecutive Australian Open victory. As the first of the four Grand Slam events of the year, it's sure to be worth a watch.

ESPN and Tennis Channel have full coverage of the Australian Open, with men's and women's finals being shown on ESPN. All other days of the tournament will be played on ESPN2. Matches will be live streamed on WatchESPN. The Australian Open will offer live streaming on their website as well. 

Due to the time difference, most of the live coverage will be at odd hours of the day, with big matches being played around 3 in the morning. ESPN will also air encore coverage most afternoons.

Here's a full tournament schedule in Melbourne time, but if you want the cheat sheet, read on for the schedule converted to eastern standard time. 

Here's the TV schedule for each day:

All times listed in Eastern.

Date Round Time TV channel
Jan. 14 First round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 14 First round 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 14 First round 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 15 First round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 15 First round 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 15 Second round 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 16 Second round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 16 Second round 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 16 Second round 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 17 Second round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 17 Second round 12 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 17 Third round 11 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 18 Third round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 18 Third round 12 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 18 Third round 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 19 Third round 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 19 Third round 9 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 19 Round of 16 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 20 Round of 16 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 20 Round of 16 9 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 20 Round of 16 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 21 Round of 16 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 21 Round of 16 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 21 Men's & women's quarterfinals 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 3 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 12 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 22 Men's & women's quarterfinals 9 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 23 Men's quarterfinal 3:30 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 23 Men's quarterfinal 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 23 Women's semifinal 10 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 24 Men's semifinal 3:25 a.m. ESPNDeportes
Jan. 24 Men's semifinal #1 3:30 a.m. ESPN
Jan. 24 Men's semifinal #1 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 25 Men's semifinals 3:25 a.m. ESPNDeportes
Jan. 25 Men's semifinal #2 3:30 a.m. ESPN
Jan. 25 Men's semifinal #2 2 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 26 Women's championship 3:30 a.m. ESPN
Jan. 26 Women's championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 27 Men's championship 3:30 a.m. ESPN
Jan. 27 Men's championship 10 a.m. ESPN2
Jan. 27 Men's championship 11 p.m. ESPN2

The Tennis Channel will also have live coverage of each day's matches at 7 p.m. ET. 

