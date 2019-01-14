MELBOURNE, Australia — Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 6-1 win over wild-card entry Peng Shuai.

Peng saved one match point on her serve but a backhand wide gave the Canadian another, and Bouchard clinched the 59-minute match with a forehand to the open court.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist's ranking dropped from a career-high of five to a current 79 to start 2019 after a series of injuries and poor form.

Bouchard, who also made the Australian Open and French Open semifinals in a breakthrough 2014, will be severely tested in her second-round match Thursday when she plays 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams.