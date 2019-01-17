MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer ensured his 100th Australian Open match was over and raised his racket to acknowledge the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

The six-time champion conceded only three points on his first serve in a 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over 21-year-old American Taylor Fritz, who was bidding to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time.

Federer is into the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the 63rd time.

''I think I wanted to get out of the blocks quickly. I knew of the threat of Taylor,'' Federer said. ''I think I had extra focus today.''

He will next play Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Greek man to reach the fourth round at multiple majors.