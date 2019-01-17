Roger Federer Secures Victory in 100th Australian Open Match After Beating American Taylor Fritz

Roger Federer will face young Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round. 

By Associated Press
January 17, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer ensured his 100th Australian Open match was over and raised his racket to acknowledge the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

The six-time champion conceded only three points on his first serve in a 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over 21-year-old American Taylor Fritz, who was bidding to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time.

Federer is into the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the 63rd time.

''I think I wanted to get out of the blocks quickly. I knew of the threat of Taylor,'' Federer said. ''I think I had extra focus today.''

He will next play Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Greek man to reach the fourth round at multiple majors.

