MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki is out of the Australian Open after losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Maria Sharapova in the third round.

Sharapova broke Wozniacki's serve in the seventh game of the third set with a forehand to the open corner, then dropped both arms and screamed in delight.

She held serve in the next game to lead 5-3, then broke Wozniacki's service again in the last game, clinching the match on her second match point when Wozniacki's backhand return went wide.

Five-time major winner Sharapova, the 2008 Australian Open winner, will play Australia's Ash Barty in the fourth round.