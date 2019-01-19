MELBOURNE, Australia — Ashleigh Barty's run at her home Grand Slam continued when she advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Maria Sharapova at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty opened the deciding set by breaking Sharapova's serve, helped by two of Sharapova's 10 double-faults in the match. It came minutes after the capacity crowd lustily booed Sharapova when she returned from an extraordinary long toilet break after the second set.

Barty broke 2008 champion Sharapova's serve again to lead 3-0, helped by two unforced errors by the Russian and went up 4-0 while holding serve with four straight points. Sharapova faced more break points in the next game but held serve, ending a winning streak of nine consecutive games by Barty.

Sharapova, who beat defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round, broke Barty's serve in the next game and then closed to 4-3 in a game which included the point of the tournament—a 21-shot rally that included great gets by both players and ended with a wide backhand by Barty.

Barty was forced to save two break points in the next game, but held to go up 5-3. After Sharapova held in the next game, she saved one match point before Barty ended the 2-hour 22-minute match with an ace.

The Australian will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who beat 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the preceding match on the same court.