Serena Williams Knocked Out vs. Karolina Pliskova in Quarterfinals

Down 5-1 in the final set, fighting off five match points, Karolina Pliskova rallied to beat Serena Williams. 

By Associated Press
January 22, 2019

Serena Williams has lost her Australian Open quarterfinal to Karolina Pliskova after being called for a foot-fault when she was serving on match point.

Williams was serving for the match at 5-1 in the third when she was called for a foot-fault, and then appeared to roll her left ankle during a point. She was broken while serving for the match.

Pliskova won six straight games to win it 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 — fighting off three match points on her own serve — and advanced to a semifinal against Naomi Osaka.

Tennis

