Djokovic Dominates Nadal to Win Seventh Australian Open, 15th Grand Slam Title

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Djokovic was masterful in beating Nadal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3, and the Serb now sits third all-time with 15 Grand Slam titles. 

By Associated Press
January 27, 2019

MELBOURNE — Novak Djokovic has won his record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the final Sunday night.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic raised his major trophy total to 15, behind only Roger Federer's 20 and Nadal's 17.

Djokovic improved to 7-0 in finals at Melbourne Park with a remarkably dominant and mistake-free performance against Nadal.

When they met in the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic needed 5 hours, 53 minutes to win. This time, it lasted just a bit more than 2 hours.

Djokovic finished with 34 winners and only nine unforced errors.

He reduced one of the greats of the game to just another outclassed opponent - just a guy, really - and one so out of sorts that Nadal even whiffed on one of his famous forehands entirely.

Djokovic left Nadal smirking or gritting his teeth or punching his racket strings, unable to compete at all.

This was a remarkable performance and a remarkably lopsided result and it allowed Djokovic to make history. He broke a tie with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson for most Australian Open titles.

He added this to previous triumphs in Melbourne in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, along with four at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open.

A sore right elbow cost Djokovic the last half of 2017, contributed to a fourth-round loss in Melbourne a year ago, and then was operated on.

He is once again at an elite level - and the gap between him and everyone else sure seems to be growing right now.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message