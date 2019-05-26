Federer Marks Return to Roland Garros With Straight-Set Victory

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Federer had no trouble defeating Lorenzo Sonego, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. 

By Associated Press
May 26, 2019

PARIS — Playing his first match at Roland Garros since 2015, Roger Federer had no problem reaching the second round of the French Open.

Back on the refurbished Court Philippe Chatrier on the opening day of the clay-court event, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated French Open debutant Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer missed the French Open in 2016 because of a back injury and then skipped the event to focus on Wimbledon. He won the title in Paris 10 years ago to complete a career Grand Slam.

''I missed you, thanks very much for the welcome,'' Federer said to the crowd after concluding his match. ''I was quite tense at the start.''

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message