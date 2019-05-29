Nadal Cruises Into Third Round of French Open

Rafael Nadal's quest for a record-extending 12th French Open title is off to an ideal start, with two straight-set victories. 

By Associated Press
May 29, 2019

PARIS — Rafael Nadal has advice for the kids dreaming about winning the French Open.

''The main thing is, don't think about winning Roland Garros,'' the 11-time champion said after reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over German qualifier Yannick Maden.

The stands at Roland Garros are traditionally filled with children on Wednesdays, the traditional midweek day off for schools in France. Nadal was asked during his post-match interview if he could give some tips for success on the Parisian clay to the children who watched him dispatch his opponent.

''Have fun, enjoy, and try your best every single day,'' Nadal said. ''I never thought about (winning Roland Garros). I've just tried my best, enjoyed the process. Think about your personal feeling, the most important thing is to finish your career knowing you gave your best every single day.''

