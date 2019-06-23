Federer Eases Past Goffin to Win 10th Halle Open Title, 102nd Title Overall

Getty Images

Roger Federer won his 10th title at the Halle Open by beating David Goffin 7-6, 6-1.

By Associated Press
June 23, 2019

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer set another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title on Sunday.

The Swiss great defeated David Goffin 7-6 (2), 6-1 to extend his record of wins at the grass-court tournament and claim his 10th at an individual event for the first time. Only Rafael Nadal had previously achieved the feat in the Open era.

Goffin, who was playing in his first final since 2017, made life difficult for Federer in the first set, forcing him to save three break points without having to face any of his own, but the world No. 3 upped his level in the tie break and maintained it from there to win his 102nd tour-level title in just over an hour.

It's Federer's 19th on grass, ideal preparation for Wimbledon, which the 37-year-old hopes to win for a ninth time.

Federer first played the Halle Open as an 18-year-old in 2000, when both his current coach, Ivan Ljubicic, and Goffin's coach, Thomas Johansson, played it, too.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message