Serena Williams and Andy Murray will team up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon, Murray confirmed Tuesday.

Murray is not participating in the singles portion of Wimbledon as he recovers from hip surgery. Murray is a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, winning the major in 2013 and 2016.

Williams's last mixed doubles major title came in the 1998 US Open, while Murray has never advanced past the second round in the mixed doubles portion of a major. Murray and Feliciano Lopez won the doubles title at Queen's Club last month in the Scotsman's return to competition.

Williams praised Murray on Tuesday before hinting at a potential pairing in the mixed doubles bracket.

"His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything," Williams said. "If you guys really want [the mixed doubles pairing] then maybe I'll do it."

Williams is chasing her 24th career singles Grand Slam title. She advanced to the second round of Wimbledon in a straight-set win over Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Tuesday.

The mixed doubles draw will be released on Wednesday.