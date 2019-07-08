Top Seed Ash Barty Upset by American Alison Riske at Wimbledon

No. 1 seed Ash Barty had her 15-match winning streak snapped by unseeded Alison Riske in the fourth round. 

July 08, 2019

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Ash Barty's winning streak is over, and so are her chances of winning a second straight Glam Slam title.

The top-ranked Australian had won 15 matches in a row, including the French Open title, but she lost to Alison Riske 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday, giving the unseeded American a spot in the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time.

''I haven't been starting out fantastic in all my matches, but I knew I had the confidence that if I could manage my service games I was going to get looks on her serve,'' said Riske, whose best previous showing was reaching the third round at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open. ''I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash.''

Barty was playing her first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player, and she started off by winning points with her serve against Riske.

In the opening service game, the top-seeded Barty won all four points with aces. She won two more points in her next game with aces, as well. She finished the match with 12 of them.

But Riske took her chances when she got them, breaking Barty four times on four attempts, including to take a 5-3 lead in the deciding set before serving it out.

Riske will next face  Serena Williams on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Also, No. 8 Elina Svitolina beat No. 24 Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2, and Zhang Shuai defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

      Modal message