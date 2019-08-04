Nick Kyrgios Wins Two Tiebreaks to Edge Medvedev for Citi Open Title

Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out and win his second title of the year. 

August 04, 2019

WASHINGTON — Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out Sunday, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win the Citi Open for his second title of the year.

Kyrgios, ranked just 52nd, followed up his thrill-a-minute semifinal victory over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas a day earlier with a much more mundane victory in the final.

There were zero breakpoints for Kyrgios or Medvedev all match. The difference came down to Kyrgios's superior play in the two tiebreakers.

It seemed to be touch-and-go for Kyrgios early on: He repeatedly clutched at his back, tried to stretch it out on his own during changeovers and then got treatment from a trainer during a medical timeout following the first set.

But the 24-year-old Australian managed to hang in there and used his big serve—reaching 140 mph in the second set—to get past Medvedev and claim the title.

