ATP Considering 'Major Offense' for Nick Kyrgios After 'Corrupt' Comment

Nick Kyrgios called the ATP "corrupt" for fining him over $100,000 for his behavior during a July match.

By Associated Press
August 28, 2019

NEW YORK — The ATP tennis tour is considering whether to punish Nick Kyrgios for a "major offense" after he called the organization "corrupt" because it fined him more than $100,000 for his behavior during a match last month.

A tour spokesman issued a statement Wednesday saying that Gayle Bradshaw, the ATP's executive vice president for rules and competition, would determine what to do about Kyrgios' comments made at the U.S. Open.

The 2019 ATP Rule Book says a "major offense" may be punished by a fine of up to the amount of prize money won at a tournament and a suspension of up to a year.

Speaking to a small group of reporters after his straight-set victory over Steve Johnson in the first round at Flushing Meadows ended after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Kyrgios was asked about whether the recent fine affected him mentally as the year's last Grand Slam tournament began.

"Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all," Kyrgios said.

It is the latest in a long list of clashes with tennis authorities for the 24-year-old Australian, who is seeded 28th at the U.S. Open.

He was defaulted from a match at the Italian Open in May after throwing a chair during a match and was suspended by the ATP in 2016 for not trying to win and insulting fans during the Shanghai Masters.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati this month, Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss. The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity, with the total penalty reaching $113,000.

On Wednesday, when a follow-up question was asked about his "corrupt" comment, Kyrgios said: "Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone (in the) first round of U.S. Open?"

Kyrgios later released a statement on Twitter saying his comment was intended to address "what I see as double standards rather than corruption."

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message