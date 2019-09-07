Daniil Medvedev Continues Great Run at U.S. Open, Will Face Rafael Nadal in Final

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Grigor Dimitrov on Friday while Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title by pulling away for a semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

By Associated Press
September 07, 2019

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev has reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The fifth-seeded Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until this one.

But he was the top player during the hard-court tuneup circuit and the title match at Flushing Meadows will be his fourth final in the last four events he's entered.

The 78th-ranked Dimitrov eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal and was a point away from taking the first set against Medvedev in their semifinal.

But Dimitrov couldn't convert that chance, played sloppily in the ensuing tiebreaker and then got broken in the second set's last game.

Medvedev will face 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or first-time Slam semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Rafael Nadal moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th from all Grand Slam tournaments by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Nadal trailed 4-0 and 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker but took the last four points.

One service break was all the second-seeded Nadal would need in the second set before he dominated the third. He never faced a break point in the entire match.

The 33-year-old Spaniard will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

It is Medvedev's first major final.

If Nadal wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam trophies.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message