Simona Halep Posts Video Saying She Is Reuniting With Coach Darren Cahill

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Halep and Cahill worked together for four years in the past. During that time, Halep won the 2018 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and twice finished at No. 1 in the WTA year-end rankings.

September 14, 2019

Two-time major champion Simona Halep says she is reuniting with coach Darren Cahill after a year apart.

Halep said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter that ''Darren will be back by my side next season'' and that she ''can't wait to finish what we started.''

They worked together for four years in the past. During that time, Halep won the 2018 French Open for her first Grand Slam title and twice finished at No. 1 in the WTA year-end rankings.

She also was the runner-up at three major tournaments.

In November 2018, Cahill said he was taking a 12-month break from coaching to spend more time with his family and do TV broadcasting.

Without him as her coach, Halep won Wimbledon this July.

She is currently ranked No. 6 after a second-round loss to Taylor Townsend at the U.S. Open.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message