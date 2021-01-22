SI.com
TENNIS
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Andy Murray Pulls Out of Australian Open, Says He is 'Gutted'

Author:
Publish date:
Andy Murray pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray withdrew from the year's first Grand Slam tournament, saying Friday he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after Murray, who has won three Grand Slam singles titles elsewhere, said he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.

“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn’t make it work,” Murray said. “I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I’m devastated not to be playing out in Australia. It’s a country and tournament that I love.”

He had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete at Melbourne Park, where the hard-court major championship is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, a three-week delay due to the pandemic.

Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.

Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations. The 33-year-old from Scotland has won two titles at Wimbledon and one at the U.S. Open, along with the last two Olympic men’s singles gold medals.

He was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. In 2019, before a first-round exit in Melbourne, Murray said he was going to need to retire from tennis because of his hip issues that led to surgery a year earlier—but he wound up having a second procedure and returning to the tour last season.

Murray had withdrawn from the Delray Beach Open in Florida this month, saying he wanted to “minimize the risks” of contracting the virus through international travel ahead of the Australian Open.

Under tournament protocols agreed to with the government authorities in Australia, all players had to test negative test before boarding a charter. They then had to have additional testing when they arrived and during a 14-day quarantine.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 18, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Bucks 125-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Ten Questions About Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets

KD and Harden are looking unstoppable. Who can stop them? And how?

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Revamps Champions League Schedule for 2021

The 2021 competition will be played from April to October, which is a departure from the pre-pandemic setup.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Brady Dominates Brees, Why Texans Shouldn't Trade Watson

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discusses Tom Brady doing what Brady does, open coaching spots, and much more.

Andy Murray pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tennis

Andy Murray Pulls Out of Australian Open

Murray had been awarded a wild-card entry by Tennis Australia to allow him to compete in the tournament.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Antonio Brown Out vs. Packers With Knee Injury

Brown tweaked his knee last weekend in Tampa Bay's 30-20 win over the Saints in the NFC divisional round.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
Play
MMA

Burning Questions Ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor's return to face Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler's Octagon debut and more UFC 257 storylines to watch.

Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown (Friday, Jan. 22)

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

Chris Paul
Play
NBA

Chris Paul’s Latest Chapter May Be the Most Fulfilling of His Career

After leading a young Thunder roster to the playoffs last season, Paul has the Suns in a good position in a stacked Western Conference.