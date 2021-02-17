Muchova Upsets No. 1 Barty at Australian Open

SI.com
TENNIS
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
2021 Australian Open Day 9 Recap
2021 Australian Open Day 9 Recap

Muchova Earns First Grand Slam Semifinal Berth After Upsetting Top-Ranked Barty at the Australian Open

Author:
Publish date:

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty built a big lead in her quarterfinal match at the Australian Open before her opponent took a medical timeout and left the court.

More than an hour later, it was Barty heading abruptly through the exit. She was upset Wednesday by Karolina Muchova, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Seeded No. 25, Muchova earned her first semifinal berth in a Grand Slam. Her comeback win ended Barty’s bid to become the first Australian woman to win the title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

“It’s heartbreaking, of course,” Barty said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow. You’re either winning or you’re learning, and today is a massive learning curve for me.”

Muchova’s opponent Thursday will be Jennifer Brady, who beat fellow American and good friend Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Brady reached her second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.

“I hope I make it a habit,” she said. “Hopefully I have a new habit of making finals.”

Seeded 22nd, Brady struggled at times and gave her racket an angry toss midway through the second set. The unseeded Pegula, who advanced beyond the third round at a major for the first time, appeared to tire down the stretch.

“We’re such good friends,” Brady said. “I’m really happy for her success. I know we’ll be having a lot more tough battles.”

Muchova played poorly at the start of her second major quarterfinal, and Barty raced to a 5-0 lead while losing only six points. After nine games, Muchova had one winner and 18 unforced errors, and early in the second set, she took a medical timeout that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Sunny weather, with the temperature in the mid-80s (30 degrees Celsius), was a factor, Muchova said.

“I think it was a bit of the heat,” she said. “It got to me, and I was feeling kind of dizzy, really lost and almost fainting. I just asked for help.”

Medical personnel took her temperature, checked her blood pressure and gave her ice before she left the court. When the Czech returned, she played much better.

“I tried to play a bit faster rallies so we don’t play long ones as in the first set,” Muchova said, “and it worked well.”

Barty had no complaints about Muchova halting play.

“It’s within the rules,” Barty said. “She’s within her rights to take that time. That shouldn’t be a massive turning point in the match. I’m disappointed I let that be a turning point.”

Comebacks have been a staple in the tournament for Muchova, who rallied in earlier matches to win sets after trailing 5-0 and 4-0.

Against Barty, she began moving into the court to hit her groundstrokes earlier. Barty, pushed behind the baseline, became indecisive and erratic.

During one stretch Muchova won eight of nine games. Barty finished with 37 unforced errors and lost serve four times in the final two sets.

“I just overplayed,” Barty said. “I just pressed a little bit too much, and gave up too many cheap errors at some pretty critical times.”

Muchova’s only other victory over a Top 5 player was against No. 3 Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon in 2019.

Brady was in a two-week had lockdown before the Australian Open because she was among the players who shared a charter flight to Australia with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The former UCLA star reached her first major semifinal at the U.S. Open in September before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 7, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic hits the ball against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on day eight of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Play
Tennis

Muchova Upsets No. 1 Barty at Australian Open

Despite a medical timeout, Muchova pulled off an upset over No. 1 Ash Barty in the Australian Open, earning first Grand Slam semifinal berth.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Special Episode: An 'Orracle' Retrospective

Conor and Jenny revisit Conor's most bold predictions, right and wrong, from past segments of the Weak-Side Podcast.

USATSI_12876817
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Why Watt Is on the Move, the Mishandling of Carson Wentz | NFL Deep Dive

MMQB discuss Watt leaving the Texans, the potential for Wentz to go to Indianapolis, and how Russell Wilson is exerting more influence in Seattle

The NCAA logo
Play
College

NCAA Survey Examines Impact of COVID-19 on Athletes

The NCAA Student-Athlete Well-Being Study examined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on athletes during spring and fall 2020.

D'Angelo Russell directing the offense
Play
NBA

Russell to Undergo Knee Surgery, Out Four to Six Weeks

Russell will undergo knee surgery and has already missed seven games this season

before-the-impact
Play
Wrestling

Josh Mathews Providing New Perspective With ‘Before The Impact’

'Before The Impact' will serve as the new one-hour lead-in for 'Impact!' on Tuesday nights, hosted by Nashville sportscaster Jon Burton along with Josh Mathews and Gia Miller.

Adam Sandler
Play
Golf

Adam Sandler Breaks Out 'Happy Gilmore' Swing

"Shooter McGavin, this is for you."

Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool-RB-Leipzig
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Pounces on RB Leipzig Mistakes in UCL Win

Liverpool holds a 2-0 aggregate edge after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane punished Leipzig for gaffes in the back.