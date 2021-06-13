Krejčíkova Wins French Open Doubles, Completes Titles Sweep

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
French Open Day 14 Recap: Barbara Krejcikova Claims First Major Title
French Open Day 14 Recap: Barbara Krejcikova Claims First Major Title

Krejčíkova Completes French Open Titles Sweep With Doubles Win

Author:
Publish date:

PARIS — French Open champion Barbora Krejčíkova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women’s doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Kateřina Siniaková on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejčíkova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros.

“Right now after all of this happened, this last two weeks, last two days, I feel really relieved and relaxed,” Krejčíkova said. “I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted. Now I can just improve, that’s the only thing I can do, just improving.”

In addition to her pair of trophies, Krejčíkova will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the doubles rankings next week.

“We will have a little bit glass of champagne,” Krejčíkova said. “I already said I don’t really drink but I think it’s a time to actually celebrate it. I think we going to really enjoy.”

Krejčíkova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the women’s singles title on Saturday, also became the first player to sweep both titles at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Krejčíkova and Siniakova are both 25 but have extensive experience playing together, having started their partnership in the juniors back in 2013. It clearly showed in their 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s final as they converted five of their seven break points.

After racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, they resisted a late comeback from their rivals with an efficient display at the net. Krejčíkova served out the set at love as Mattek-Sands missed a tough backhand volley.

The Czech pair won the last four games and sealed the match with Siniakova’s final backhand winner.

Siniakova and Krejčíkova had already won in Paris in 2018 and claimed the Wimbledon trophy the same year.

“I’m just really happy that we have another title and looking forward we going to continue with our cooperation in Wimbledon and also for the Olympics,” Krejčíkova said. “I hope there’s going to be a bright future for us.”

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

More French Open Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

christian-eriksen-euro2020
Soccer

Denmark Team Doctor: Eriksen Suffered Cardiac Arrest, "Was Gone"

The Euro 2020 match was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed near the sideline and was rushed to the hospital.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova
Play
Tennis

Krejčíkova Wins French Open Doubles, Completes Titles Sweep

Barbora Krejčíkova is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete a French Open titles sweep with her doubles win alongside Kateřina Siniaková.

votto
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joey Votto Resurgent Since IL Return

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Harry Maguire against Dejan Lovren
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Croatia

How to watch the Euros group stage match between England and Croatia on Sunday, June 13.

Nate Diaz moves in for a hit as Leon Edwards defends during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena.
MMA

UFC 263: Adesanya's Reign Continues, Edwards Demolishes Diaz

UFC 263 is a chance for Israel Adesanya to once again showcase his dominance as one of the premier fighters in the world.

kawhi leonard paul george
NBA

George, Leonard Lead Clippers to Game 3 Win Over Jazz

George and Leonard combined for 65 points on 26-for-48 shooting as the Clippers blew out Utah, 132-106.

mudcat grant
MLB

Legendary Pitcher Mudcat Grant Passes Away at 85

Grant pitched 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, making two All-Star games. He led the American League with 21 wins in 1965.

Terrance McKinney
MMA

McKinney Injures Knee Celebrating Historic KO at UFC 263

Terrance McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola in a historical seven seconds, but injured his knee when celebrating by trying to jump off the fence.