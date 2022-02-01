Skip to main content
TENNIS
Juan Martín Del Potro, Injured Since 2019, Returning to Tour

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates winning a game in the third set against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in the men's final on day fourteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martín del Potro accepted wild cards on Monday to play two clay court tournaments after 2 1/2 years recovering from a knee injury.

Organizers of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires starting next week said the 33-year-old del Potro has entered. He will also feature at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro the following week.

Del Potro, winner of the 2009 U.S. Open among 22 singles titles and ranked as high as No. 3, has had a career blighted by wrist and knee injuries. His last tournament was in June 2019 at Queens Club in London, where he broke his right knee.

Since then, del Potro has submitted to several treatments, including two surgeries. The last was in March 2021.

“It will be very special to come back to the tour in Buenos Aires and play in Rio, too,” del Potro said in a statement shared by Rio Open organizers. “I have worked a lot and made all the effort to be with you in the next few weeks.”

