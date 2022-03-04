Skip to main content
TENNIS
World No. 1 Ash Barty Pulls Out from Indian Wells, Miami Tournaments

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open on Thursday citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open.

Indian Wells begins next week, and had she played it would have been Barty’s first appearance there since 2019. The Miami Open, where Barty is the two-time defending champion, begins March 21.

Barty’s withdrawal means that Indian Wells will be without both players who made the women’s final at the season’s first Grand Slam event. Danielle Collins, the top-ranked American in the women’s rankings at No. 11 worldwide, also cited ongoing injuries in her decision to not play there.

“Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said. “I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.”

Miami Open tournament director James Blake said he hopes Barty can make a quick return.

“I know this was an extremely difficult decision for Ashleigh and understand the importance for players to prioritize their health,” Blake said.

