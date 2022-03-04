Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

New Vaccine Rules Could Allow Novak Djokovic to Play French Open

France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. That means Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, could be allowed to compete at Roland Garros in May unless the restrictions are tightened again.

“The situation is improving thanks to our collective efforts,” Castex said. “The conditions are met for a new phase of easing of measures. From Monday March 14, we will suspend the application of the vaccination pass wherever it applies.”

SI Recommends

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after a legal battle over whether he should be allowed to enter the country, forcing him to miss the Australian Open. He told the BBC last month that he was willing to miss upcoming Grand Slam tournaments as well if they required him to get vaccinated.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice and has a total of 20 major titles, one short of the record held by Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the Australian Open.

The new French rules could also allow Djokovic to play in the Monte Carlo Masters clay-court tournament in April.

More Tennis Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA

Nets GM Shares Update On Ben Simmons Following Rehab Setback

Brooklyn acquired the three-time All-Star on February 10.

By Jelani Scott
jorge masvidal
MMA

Jorge Masvidal Signs New UFC Contract Ahead of UFC 272 Fight

Two days before fighting in the main event at UFC 272, the 37-year-old Masvidal has a new deal.

By Nick Selbe
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas Shares Photo of Coach K Note to His Mother

College basketball’s winningest coach sent the moms notes while recruiting their sons.

By Madison Williams
Joe Harris
NBA

Joe Harris to Undergo Surgery on Ankle, Miss Rest of Season

The 30-year-old has not played since his ankle on Nov. 14.

By Wilton Jackson
Ashleigh Barty of Australia
Tennis

Ash Barty Withdraws From Indian Wells, Miami Tournaments

The World No. 1 won the Australian Open in January, but has since been recovering.

By Associated Press
calvin austin
NFL

Watch: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III Runs 40-Yard Dash in 4.32 Seconds

The speedy Austin put up big numbers at Memphis, and is now turning heads in front of NFL scouts.

By Nick Selbe
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Demond Demas (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half at Kyle Field.
College Football

Report: Father of Alleged Assault Victim Attacked Demond Demas

The Texas A&M wide receiver was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault family violence. The parents of the victim attacked Demas and a relative on Thursday.

By Mike McDaniel
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
College Basketball

Stanford Women’s Basketball Pays Tribute to Katie Meyer

The team wore soccer shirts during warmups before its game against Oregon State.

By Wilton Jackson