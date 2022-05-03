Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Former Grand Slam Finalist Kevin Anderson Retires at 35

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at age 35.

The 6-foot-8 (2.03-meter) South African was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017—No. 32 at the time, Anderson was the lowest-ranked finalist in tournament history—and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

Anderson won seven ATP Tour singles titles, most recently at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, last July. All of his trophies came on the speedier surfaces of grass or hard courts, which helped add oomph to his booming serves.

“Tennis carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and truly gave me the world,” Anderson wrote on Twitter in posts about what he called a “difficult decision to retire.”

“I’ve experienced so many different challenges and emotions; this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely,” he said.

Anderson played college tennis at Illinois, where he won the 2006 NCAA men's doubles championship and was an All-American for three seasons. In 2007, he helped Illinois to a runner-up finish as a team.

After turning pro that year, Anderson claimed his first tour-level title at home in Johannesburg in 2011.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Anderson reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2018, after his run to the title match at the All England Club.

That included a 13–11 fifth-set victory over 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals after facing a match point, and a 26–24 fifth-set victory over John Isner in the semifinals, before the loss to 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

That match against Isner served as the tipping point for the sport’s four major tournaments to discuss adding tiebreakers for the final set—and all four announced this year they now will play tiebreakers at 6-all in the deciding set (third for women, fifth for men) from now on.

Anderson, who will turn 36 on May 18, is 1–5 in 2022 and is ranked 107th this week. Elbow injuries limited him to 15 matches in 2019.

He has not competed since a three-set loss in his opening main-draw match at the Miami Open against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in March.

Anderson has been an advocate for reducing plastic use on the tennis tours and his charitable efforts earned him the 2019 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
Fabinho celebrates a Liverpool goal
Soccer

Liverpool Advances to UCL Final After Fending Off Villarreal Comeback

The Yellow Submarine put a scare in Liverpool with two first-half goals before Jürgen Klopp’s side pulled away with three goals in a 12-minute span.

By Andrew Gastelum
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) is hurt during a play against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Out for Game 2 vs. Bucks

The guard is dealing with a right-thigh contusion.

By Madison Williams
A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans celebrate.
Play
NFL

Ryan Tannehill on Titans Trading A.J. Brown: ‘It Hurts’

The Titans’ leading receiver for three seasons was dealt during the first round of the NFL draft.

By Dan Lyons
NFL network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala
NFL

Aditi Kinkhabwala Leaving NFL Network After 10 Years

Her future endeavors are still unknown as she says she will be doing some “dream-chasing.”

By Madison Williams
General view of a NCAA logo
College

Task Force To Big-Money Boosters: NIL Sanctions Could Be Coming

College administrators are finalizing guidelines expected to clarify that boosters and booster-led collectives are prohibited from involvement in recruiting, sources tell SI.

By Ross Dellenger
Shad Khan at a press conference.
Play
NFL

Shad Khan Discusses Reasoning for Firing Urban Meyer

The Jaguars owner said the move had nothing to do with wins and losses.

By Wilton Jackson
Liverpool is going back to the Champions League final
Soccer

Liverpool Sweats, Then Celebrates Its Return to the UCL Final

Blowing a two-goal aggregate lead was uncharacteristic for Jürgen Klopp’s side, but a dominant second half at Villarreal secures a place in Paris.

By Jonathan Wilson