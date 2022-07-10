Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Peng Shuai Activist Ejected From Wimbledon Men’s Final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — An activist who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.

Drew Pavlou, an activist who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play and was then forcefully removed from the stadium.

“I didn’t want to disrupt the actual match itself, so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’” Pavlou told The Associated Press. “And I just said, ‘Where is Peng Shuai? This Chinese tennis star is being persecuted by the Chinese government. Why won’t Wimbledon say something?’”

Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.

On Monday, four activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon and had their bags searched.

Pavlou said he smuggled the sign onto the grounds of the All England Club by folding it up and hiding it in his shoe. He also had a T-shirt with the message tucked into the waistline of his jeans.

He shouted the protest early in the third set of the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic eventually beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

“I tried to be as loud as possible,” said Pavlou, who is Australian. “I screamed it because I wanted people to hear it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pavlou said security wrestled him to the ground and then four of them restrained him with his arms behind his back and brought him to a public area outside Centre Court. He said he was then told to leave the grounds.

He tried to re-enter a short time later, but a security guard told him his tickets had been canceled.

The All England Club said Pavlou was removed "after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators.”

At the Australian Open, a spectator was removed from the grounds for wearing a T-shirt supporting Peng, but the tournament later reversed its decision and allowed people to wear the clothing as long as they didn’t congregate in large groups or cause problems for other spectators.

Peng disappeared from public view last year after accusing former Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Her accusation was quickly scrubbed from the internet, and discussion of it remains heavily censored.

Peng won two Grand Slam women’s doubles titles in her career, including at Wimbledon in 2013.

The women’s professional tennis tour canceled its tournaments in China because of the situation surrounding Peng.

More Tennis Coverage:

• Djokovic Tops Kyrgios for Fourth-Straight Wimbledon Title
• Flawed Ban Overshadows Elena Rybakina’s Historic Win at Wimbledon
• Rybakina Wins Wimbledon, Captures First Grand Slam Title

Daily Cover: Inside Kyle Farnsworth’s (Not-Entirely-Unlikely) Pivot From Baseball to Bodybuilding 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

High school gym in Wilkinson, Indiana
Extra Mustard

Want to Live in an Old High School Gym? Here’s Your Chance

A basketball gymnasium in Indiana has been converted into a home and is listed at $299,000.

By Thomas Neumann
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, right, of Monaco, celebrates on the podium with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, after winning the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Claims Third Victory of Season at Austrian Grand Prix

The Monaco driver revived his Formula One title challenge by securing a big win on Sunday.

By Associated Press
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the podium of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton Summoned by Stewards

The top three from the Austrian Grand Prix were summoned for alleged breaches of ‘parc ferme instructions.’

By Madeline Coleman
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Tennis World Reacts to Novak Djokovic Winning 21st Grand Slam

The Serbian superstar claimed his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic Tops Kyrgios for Fourth-Straight Wimbledon Title

The Serbian earned his 21st major title in a tight four-set match vs. Kyrgios.

By Madison Williams
Nick Kyrgios
Extra Mustard

Nick Kyrgios Steamed About Fan Who’s ‘Drunk Out of Her Mind’

The Australian star complained about an intoxicated fan during Wimbledon men’s final.

By Thomas Neumann
Wander Franco steps out of the batters box while at the plate for the Rays.
MLB

Rays Place Wander Franco on Injured List With Hand Injury

The shortstop is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

By Daniel Chavkin
Duane Brown
NFL

Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Arrested on Weapons Charge, per Report

The free-agent tackle allegedly carried a gun in his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport.

By Thomas Neumann