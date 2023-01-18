Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss

Defending Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal lost in straight sets to unranked American MacKenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday, leaving fans curious what this means for the Spaniard’s future.

Nadal appeared hurt in the second set as he was visited by a trainer and then used a medical timeout. It was later discovered to be a hip injury, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion was adamant about not retiring early from the match, so he continued to battle.

When he fell short to McDonald, the 36-year-old admitted that he was “sad” and “tired.” He appeared more positive on social media, though, when he posted a thankful message on Instagram.

“Not the result I wanted, would have loved to continue my run here, but today it wasn’t possible," Nadal wrote. “Mackenzie played at a great level and I wish him the best for the rest of the tournament. It’s always a pleasure to play in Australia. Many thanks to all for the support and the great moments you make me live here. Sad for leaving soon this great tournament and very thankful once again to all, fans, organizers, amazing crowds…”

This was Nadal’s earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 2015 when he also lost in the second round. Since then, he’s won eight Grand Slam titles.

The 36-year-old is on a rough losing streak at the moment, dropping seven of his last nine matches. This comes after he had one of the most successful starts to his career when beginning the 2022 season.

While Nadal hasn’t hinted towards a retirement decision recently, fans wonder if that could’ve been the last time the tennis legend played at the Australian Open. He did admit to considering retirement last season, but has since stayed quiet about any decisions.