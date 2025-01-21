Andy Murray Consoles Carlos Alcaraz in Sweet Moment After Novak Djokovic Defeat
The quarterfinals match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open on Tuesday was one for the books.
Djokovic ended up coming back from one set down to beat the young star 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. It was a thrilling match full of wild points and even some medical issues. Djokovic received a medical timeout to tape up his thigh, but it didn't seem to cause him much issue as he captured the final three sets vs. Alcaraz.
Understandably, the 21-year-old Spaniard was distraught after his loss as he was hoping to win his first Australian Open and take down one of the G.O.A.T.s in the process. While he was recovering after the match on the bikes, Djokovic's new coach, four-time major champion and recent retiree Andy Murray, went in there to console Alcaraz. Murray appeared to give Alcaraz a handshake and say something to him.
It was a sweet gesture from the new coach.
Djokovic now holds a 5-3 overall record over Alcaraz, so the Spaniard has definitely caused difficulty over the last few years for the 24-time major champion.
Alcaraz was looking to capture the Australian Open title this year to complete his career slam already at age 21, which means he would win all four majors. He's already won titles at the other three. He wouldn't have been the youngest player to ever do this—Steffi Graf accomplished this at age 19 and Serena Williams at 21 and 121 days—but, it still would've been pretty spectacular. He still has time to beat Rafael Nadal's men's tennis record as the recently retired legend captured a career slam at age 24.