Novak Djokovic Seemingly Hints at Potential Retirement After Australian Open Loss

Novak Djokovic was extremely close to winning a record-breaking 25th major title on Sunday when he faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final. The young Spaniard was victorious in the end as he won in four sets—2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5—to become the youngest men’s player to achieve the career grand slam.

After the match, Djokovic was pretty ominous in his comments about his future both at the Australian Open and in tennis in general. Djokovic has won a record 10 titles in Melbourne, with the last one coming in 2023. Could this have been his last Australian Open? Well, his comments in his runner-up speech made it sound like he’s at least contemplating retirement at this point.

“I tried to give you back with good tennis over the years,” Djokovic said. “... I must be very honest and say that I didn’t think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony of a grand slam once again, so I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward the last couple weeks.”

Djokovic paused for applause and then ended his speech by saying: “God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys."

There’s been plenty of chatter that Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, both of whom have won the last eight major titles combined, are taking over as the next generation of men’s tennis superstars. Djokovic, meanwhile, is the last player standing from the Big Three, as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both retired a couple of years ago. At age 38, Djokovic is constantly asked about his retirement plan. His comments on Sunday seemed to be the most open and honest he’s been about his future recently.

Keep an ear out for any announcement Djokovic may make this season. Both Federer and Nadal retired near the end of their respective seasons, so maybe Djokovic could be eyeing the same timeline.

