Rafael Nadal Was in the Stands as Carlos Alcaraz Beat His Career Grand Slam Record

Carlos Alcaraz once again etched his name in the tennis history books on Sunday by completing his career grand slam at the young age of 22. He won the Australian Open vs. Novak Djokovic in four sets—2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5—to become the youngest men’s player to achieve the career grand slam.

The previous record holder was none other than Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz’s longtime tennis hero and fellow Spaniard. Nadal and Alcaraz’s careers continue to intertwine, even with Nadal being retired for a couple years now.

Nadal happened to be in attendance in Melbourne on Sunday to watch Alcaraz take down his longstanding record. Nadal was rooting for Alcaraz, he previously admitted, even though Djokovic was his longtime rival and friend on and off the court.

As Alcaraz soaked in the historic win in Rod Laver Arena, the ESPN cameras panned to Nadal in the crowd, cheering on his tennis successor.

The moment Carlos Alcaraz won the Australian Open to complete the Career Grand Slam 🥹



Rafael Nadal watching on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fGNxVSmAfq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2026

After the trophy ceremony, Nadal caught up with Alcaraz backstage and seemingly congratulated him personally. TNT Sports’ camera crew caught the sweet moment without audio.

Carlos Alcaraz catches up with Rafa Nadal after winning the Australian Open ❤️🤝 pic.twitter.com/SW3dR4y5a1 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) February 1, 2026

Djokovic, meanwhile, addressed Nadal in his runner-up speech on the court, saying how weird it was for him to look up and see Nadal in the crowd instead of facing him on the tennis court.

“It feels weird to see you there and not here. To have you watch me playing a final is a bit strange," he said. "A first time for me.”

Alcaraz piggybacked off of Djokovic’s comment in his celebratory speech and thanked Nadal for coming to support him.

“Like Djokovic, it’s also weird seeing you there,” Alcaraz said. “For me, it’s such an honor to play in front of you.”

Alcaraz winning his first #AusOpen title AND becoming the youngest to complete the Career Slam, in front of his idol, Nadal - this is why we pay our internet bills 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qsAVxy0Pbq — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

Alcaraz and Nadal’s friendship appears to be a lasting one. Nadal seems to enjoy watching the next generation of tennis superstars, especially when they go up against one of his longtime rivals.

