Rafael Nadal Was in the Stands as Carlos Alcaraz Beat His Career Grand Slam Record
Carlos Alcaraz once again etched his name in the tennis history books on Sunday by completing his career grand slam at the young age of 22. He won the Australian Open vs. Novak Djokovic in four sets—2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5—to become the youngest men’s player to achieve the career grand slam.
The previous record holder was none other than Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz’s longtime tennis hero and fellow Spaniard. Nadal and Alcaraz’s careers continue to intertwine, even with Nadal being retired for a couple years now.
Nadal happened to be in attendance in Melbourne on Sunday to watch Alcaraz take down his longstanding record. Nadal was rooting for Alcaraz, he previously admitted, even though Djokovic was his longtime rival and friend on and off the court.
As Alcaraz soaked in the historic win in Rod Laver Arena, the ESPN cameras panned to Nadal in the crowd, cheering on his tennis successor.
After the trophy ceremony, Nadal caught up with Alcaraz backstage and seemingly congratulated him personally. TNT Sports’ camera crew caught the sweet moment without audio.
Djokovic, meanwhile, addressed Nadal in his runner-up speech on the court, saying how weird it was for him to look up and see Nadal in the crowd instead of facing him on the tennis court.
“It feels weird to see you there and not here. To have you watch me playing a final is a bit strange," he said. "A first time for me.”
Alcaraz piggybacked off of Djokovic’s comment in his celebratory speech and thanked Nadal for coming to support him.
“Like Djokovic, it’s also weird seeing you there,” Alcaraz said. “For me, it’s such an honor to play in front of you.”
Alcaraz and Nadal’s friendship appears to be a lasting one. Nadal seems to enjoy watching the next generation of tennis superstars, especially when they go up against one of his longtime rivals.
More on Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports