Ben Shelton Leads Standing Ovation for Dominic Thiem After Final U.S. Open Match

Madison Williams

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after beating Dominic Thiem of Austria on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after beating Dominic Thiem of Austria on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem's tennis career is inching closer to ending after he lost in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday to Ben Shelton.

Thiem won the U.S. Open back in 2020, his only major title in his career. He plans to retire near the end of the 2024 ATP season.

After beating Thiem in three sets 6–4, 6–2, 6–2, Shelton showed his respects at the net before Thiem walked over to his bench. Instead of walking to his own bench, Shelton walked back onto the court and began clapping and pointing at Thiem. This prompted the crowd to give Thiem the standing ovation he deserves.

At just 21 years old, Shelton showed true class in this moment.

This was Thiem's last major appearance in his tennis career. He will officially hang up his racket after the Vienna Open in October, held in his home country of Austria.

