Can Learner Tien End the Drought in American Men’s Tennis?

The tennis world has waited nearly 23 years for a new American men’s player to emerge and capture a major title. An American male hasn’t done so since 2003, when Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open.

American men dominated the sport for long stretches starting in the 1970s thanks to the likes of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi. A few players have come close to replicating that success—most recently, Taylor Fritz advanced to the 2024 U.S. Open final—but the drought continues. So, when an up-and-coming California native emerges with a string of strong results, fans, understandably, get excited and think:

Could Learner Tien be the player who ends the major title drought for American men?

Tien says the American men don’t openly discuss the pressure to win a major, but everyone is aware of the added stressor. He already feels it, too.

“Everyone feels it a little bit. Everyone would love to be the one that breaks the dry streak of an American slam winner. That’s the goal for all the Americans,” Tien says. “No one really talks about it that much I don’t think, but everyone knows and is well aware that that’s what everyone is competing for.”

He’s even impressed his fellow U.S. stars in recent months, including former tennis player Sam Querrey, who has known and watched Tien for over a decade.

“When you talk to the other Americans, like Ben Shelton and Fritz and Tommy Paul, about Learner Tien, they’re always like, ‘He is so good. He is quietly, like, the best out of all of us,’” Querrey says. “I’ve known Learner forever, and always kind of thought, Alright, he’s going to be really good. You could tell he had that little bit of an it factor when he was 11 or 12.”

Tien thinks being considered one of the next great tennis players from the U.S. is a compliment, but acknowledges he has to achieve his goals to feel worthy of the tagline.

“I think it’s great to be recognized as an up-and-coming player, but it doesn’t mean that much in terms of just being labeled as that doesn’t guarantee success,” Tien says. “I think I still have a long way to go. I’m very happy with how I’ve progressed and how I’ve been able to challenge some of the older guys.”

The now 20-year-old made a name for himself in the past year by upsetting some of the world’s top-ranked tennis players while playing deep into tournaments.

He started 2025 by advancing to the Round of 16 in his first Australian Open appearance. Tien notably beat world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller that featured three tiebreaks, in his breakthrough major run.

"LEARN THE NAME" ‼️



19-year-old American Learner Tien takes down No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open 😱 pic.twitter.com/MM3ag4KKTc — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2025

At the Acapulco tournament a month later, Tien beat No. 2 Alexander Zverev in two sets, slaying another tennis giant. (Zverev got revenge a few months later at Roland Garros when he eliminated Tien in the first round.)

Tien continued his momentum during the season’s hard-court swing, beating stars like Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka in various tournaments.



He finished the 2025 season strong, starting at Beijing, where he beat Lorenzo Musetti and Medvedev (again) to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final. It was Tien’s first final appearance in an ATP 500 or above event, and he fell in two quick sets to the Italian star. It didn’t take him long to reach a final again, though, winning his first ATP title at the Moselle Open in November.

Then came the Next Gen ATP Finals, an event Tien had circled on his calendar each year. Various young tennis prodigies—Carlos Alcaraz (2021), Sinner (2019) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018)—won the Next Gen title and went on to achieve major success. Alcaraz has already won seven majors and completed his career Grand Slam since his Next Gen title. Tien aspires to follow suit in his own way.

In December, Tien won the Next Gen title in his last eligible year. The 20-year-old beat Alexander Blockx to capture the trophy after reaching the final the year prior.

“It was a great box checked,” Tien says. “It was great to end my year with a win, especially on my last attempt. Obviously, the list of previous winners, and even just the previous player fields, is stacked and so many of those players have gone on to achieve great things. To have my name up there, it’s very special and very cool.”

The celebration is on for Learner Tien 🎉 #NextGenATPFinal pic.twitter.com/0nEGFHWvQ9 — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) December 21, 2025

Legendary tennis coach and now Tennis Channel analyst Brad Gilbert emphasizes the importance of Tien’s “calm demeanor” and how, while he doesn’t necessarily look like the next great tennis player, his level of play speaks for itself.

“He’s very unassuming and he’s sneaky good,” Gilbert says. “He’s not very big, not very strong, not lightning fast, but he posts results.”

Tien followed up a breakout 2025 with an impressive Australian Open in January. He reached the quarterfinals, once again beating Medvedev along the way.

“I had a good run, made it further than I ever have before at a slam,” Tien says. “Anytime I can make it far in a tournament and play top guys, especially at a major, it’s a great learning experience, whether I win or lose. It just helps me for the next time I’m hopefully in that situation again soon.”

First Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance ever ✅⁰

The youngest man to reach the #AusOpen quarterfinals since 2015 ✅



Nothing less than A++ from Learner Tien today! pic.twitter.com/6C9zTJEZOl — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2026

The Australian Open has felt “like home” for Tien over the past two years. He’s built a strong Australian fanbase because of his successful outings Down Under. At each of his matches this year, fans showed up wearing yellow “learners,” Australia’s equivalent of a driver’s permit. It’s not often that a young star gains a fan following at a tournament outside of his home country.

“I never take it for granted stepping on court and people going out and cheering for you,” Tien says. “It’s something that you always visualize yourself and dreaming of being in that situation when you’re a kid. Going out there and taking it all in as much as I can is something I always try to do.”

Tien will now shift his focus to a pair of consequential U.S. ATP tournaments, Indian Wells and Miami. The former is a significant tournament for Tien as a Southern California native. He grew up attending Indian Wells with his family, watching the sport’s biggest stars compete. Now, he has the opportunity to inspire young players in the crowd watching him from the stands.

“It’s always very special for me to go and play there,” Tien says. “It’s obviously a tournament that’s a dream of mine to win, and I always want to do well there.”

But Tien will share the spotlight with the other American men’s tennis stars at the upcoming U.S. tournaments, too. Fritz won Indian Wells in 2022 and is aiming to repeat his success there. An American man hasn’t won in Miami since 2018, when John Isner, who is now retired, captured the title. Could Tien win his second ATP title at one of these two tournaments?

While Tien doesn’t explicitly talk about his tennis goals, he has his sights on winning a major and eventually becoming world No. 1, just like any other tennis player. He currently ranks No. 23 in the world, a significant jump from his No. 83 ranking at this time last year.

“He’s really surprised me,” Gilbert says. “I think if you told me two years ago at this point he’d be top 50, I’d be like ‘O.K.,’ but he’s knocking on the door in the top 20.”

Tien also acknowledges that his overall tennis goals are difficult to achieve, especially when competing against dominant players like Alcaraz, Sinner and Novak Djokovic . Regardless, he is focusing on what he can control.

“If [my goals don’t] happen, and I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could to make it happen and it doesn’t happen, then I won’t be happy, but I’ll be satisfied knowing that I squeezed every last drop out of what I could possibly do,” Tien says. “I’d be content.”

