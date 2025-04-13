Carlos Alacaraz Shared Cool Moment With Ball Kids After Winning Monte Carlo Masters
For the first time in his already impressive career on the tour, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.
Playing against world No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti, who was making his first-ever appearance in a Masters 1000 final, Alcaraz dropped the first set 3-6, then cruised in the next two sets, winning 6-1, 6-0 to claim the Monte Carlo trophy.
Then, Alcaraz proceeded to celebrate his victory in style.
Alcaraz gathered all the tournament's ball kids in the tunnel that leads out to Court Ranier III, then, with the Spaniard in the center, the group huddled together and began to sing and dance together.
Here's footage of the wholesome moment.
It's not the first time that Alcaraz has shared a cool, post-victory moment with a tournament's ball kids, as he also did so after winning the 2024 French Open.
Alcaraz had plenty of reason to be in a cheery mood after Sunday's triumph. Not only was it an impressive bounce-back for the four-time major winner—he suffered a first-round exit at the Miami Open in March—but the win will also see Alcaraz jump from world No. 3 to No. 2.