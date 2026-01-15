Carlos Alcaraz Was Giddy to See Amateur Win Big Prize in Australian Open 1 Point Slam

Ahead of the Australian Open’s main draws, the first major of the year held the second iteration of its 1 Point Slam as an awesome pre-tournament event.

How the 1 Point Slam works is simple: play one point and if you win, you move on. Who serves is determined by a game of “rock, paper, scissors” at the net, while the pros in the field are limited to a single serve with all others allowed a second serve if they fault on the first. The 64-player draw was made up of the world’s best tennis stars, celebrities and amateurs who won the right to compete through 1 Point Slam state championships across Australia.

In a draw with Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, Jannik Sinner, Nick Kyrgios, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, an amateur won the fun tournament with Jordan Smith taking home the big prize of 1 million Australian dollars, which is $667,215.

Smith defeated WTA world No. 117 Joanna Garland to secure the massive payday—not too shabby for an everyday tennis player.

A local amateur WINS the 1 Point Slam!



Jordan Smith defeats world No.117 Joanna Garland and pockets a MILLION dollars, driven by @kiaaustralia pic.twitter.com/7AAX8YFl8A — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2026

Alcaraz, the ATP world No. 1, was knocked out in the third round by Maria Sakkari, but he was sure to take in the thrilling finish back in the player’s lounge. He was in absolute awe when Smith finished the job, embracing American star Frances Tiafoe with his jaw on the floor.

Check out his reaction below, similar to those he’s elicited from many tennis fans with his masterful play over the years.

Carlitos' reaction to the winner of the 1 Point Slam 🎥😂 pic.twitter.com/CycRRMW0Bc — Alcaraz Updates🐝 (@alcarazzupdates) January 14, 2026

Alcaraz even posted a simple “Jordan Smith” to his X account following the match in what had to be a surreal moment for the Australian amateur:

Jordan Smith — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 14, 2026

Smith beat Sinner, the world No. 2 and Alcaraz’s beloved rival, on his way to the 1 Point Slam victory. As the last amateur standing, he also won a brand-new car and 50,000 Australian dollars for his local tennis club.

The world number two beaten by a local amateur! 👏



Jordan Smith's upset is what the 1 Point slam can provide, driven by @kiaaustralia pic.twitter.com/g7PHNf3G4G — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2026

The Australian Open’s 1 Point Slam had everything: the best tennis players in the world, underdogs, a fun format, serious dough at stake and even “rock, paper, scissors.” Hopefully other majors follow suit. If so, maybe you could have a chance to take down Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff.

