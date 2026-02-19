Carlos Alcaraz Passionately Argued With Chair Umpire After Receiving Time Warning
If Carlos Alcaraz doesn’t agree with a warning he’s given during a tennis match, he’ll let the chair umpire know.
During Thursday’s quarterfinal at the Qatar Open vs. Karen Khachanov, Alcaraz received a time violation warning following a long point. The chair umpire argued that she started the timeout, but then stopped it after 25 seconds while the Spaniard was celebrating. But, she had to start it again when Alcaraz decided to use his towel. Because of this additional time used, Alcaraz received a time violation warning before his next serve. Alcaraz claimed the time was stopped prematurely for him to use his towel after a long point vs. Khachanov—he didn’t think he got enough time.
Even though he was just given a warning and not an actual violation for this moment, the seven-time major champion still didn’t think he deserved any sort of warning because the time issue wasn’t his fault.
Here’s a breakdown of the conversation between Alcaraz and the umpire.
Cameras then caught a not-safe-for-work reaction from Alcaraz when he went to the bench after the game. The umpire was ready for the dispute to be over.
“I can’t invent more time,” the umpire said. Alcaraz responded passionately: “The ATP rules are always s---. They're s---.” The umpire then tried to stop Alcaraz’s tirade by saying “O.K. Well, I think we got the point.”
Khachanov also reportedly asked for Alcaraz’s warning to be canceled. The warning won’t impact Alcaraz as long as he doesn’t receive another one during the match. If he gets a second, he will get a point penalty, and any more violations that ensue afterwards would result in more serious consequences. Because of his cursing on the bench, there’s a chance Alcaraz will receive a fine from the ATP.
More on Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports