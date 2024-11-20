Carlos Alcaraz Shares Gratitude for Rafael Nadal As Tennis Legend Retires
Carlos Alcaraz is very open about the fact that he grew up idolizing Rafael Nadal, and the gratitude he holds for the tennis legend hasn't faltered. So, he understandably didn't handle Nadal's retirement lightly.
Alcaraz had the honor of playing alongside Nadal during his final professional tournament on Tuesday at the Davis Cup. Nadal lost his singles match, but Alcaraz won his to keep his teammate's career alive for a little bit longer. Alcaraz later shared that he won "for Rafa." However, the Netherlands took the victory, and Nadal retired from tennis.
The two Spaniards shared a moment on the court hugging afterwards. It was an emotional moment for both Nadal and Alcaraz. The young tennis superstar later detailed the impact Nadal has had on his career, but also on the tennis world in general. It was a beautiful celebration for Nadal.
"I think that he was one of the best ambassadors for tennis," Alcaraz said of Nadal. "I mean, his legacy is going to be eternal. He has been great for tennis, for this sport in general.
"Yeah, it is difficult, at least for me. I don't want to think that I should continue the legacy that he has left. It is difficult, almost impossible. I will try to do my best, but right now, you know, it's time to say just great things about Rafa, what he has done during his career... Probably he was one of the players that put tennis in the top of sport in the top of the world. It is just great to have had Rafa in tennis and in this period in my life."
Alcaraz later wrote an emotional message to Nadal on social media, along with various other tennis stars. One thing the tennis world can agree on is how big of a positive influence Nadal had on the sport and will continue to have on tennis in the future.
As for Alcaraz's future, the young Spaniard is very often compared to Nadal and his career because of the similarities between the two. However, Alcaraz and Nadal alike hope that they can both stand out on their own and not continue to draw comparisons from tennis fans.