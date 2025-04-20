Carlos Alcaraz's Winning Streak on Clay Comes to Stunning End at Barcelona Open
Carlos Alcaraz's clay season was off to a fiery start as he won nine matches in a row, including the title at Monte Carlo. However, Holger Rune, Alcaraz's longtime friend and opponent, beat Alcaraz in a two-set match in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday to end the Spaniard's successful run.
Rune took down Alcaraz in a tiebreak in the first set, then dominated in the second set, winning 6-2. It was Rune's first title in nearly two years and the fifth in his tennis career.
Alcaraz might've been disappointed after losing in the Barcelona Open final and ending his winning streak, but he spent his post-match interview congratulating Rune on his accomplishment.
"I have to say congrats to you and your team. We’ve been seeing each other since 12 years old. Time flies. I’m happy to see us in this position," Alcaraz said. "How far we’ve come together. Congratulations and keep going.”
Alcaraz did take a medical timeout in the second set for what appeared to be on his hip area. There hasn't been more information to come out about what this could mean for his future.
Alcaraz is expected to play in the Madrid Open next week while he continues to prepare to try to win a second consecutive French Open title in June.