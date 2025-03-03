Emma Navarro Details 'Super Exciting Time' for American Tennis After Breaking Into Top 10
Four American women sit in the Top 10 in the WTA rankings after Emma Navarro jumped to No. 8 in the world after capturing her first 500 title at the Merida Open on Sunday. She won the final 6–0, 6–0.
Navarro is the fourth-highest ranked American woman right now, behind No. 3 Coco Gauff, No. 4 Jessica Pegula and No. 5 Madison Keys, who is coming off her first major win at the Australian Open. The tennis star on the rise talked about how "exciting" it is for American women to be dominating in the sport again.
"It's awesome to see American tennis doing so well. I'm ranked No. 8 and am the No. 4 American, which is crazy," Navarro, via USTA. "There's so many great American players right now in the Top 10, Top 50, but also coming up there's a lot of good young players. I think American tennis is in really great hands and it gives me a ton of pride seeing my fellow countrywomen and countrymen doing well. It's a super exciting time for American tennis."
Pegula also won a WTA title on Sunday at the ATX Open, which was her seventh career title.
We'll see what these four women, along with other American tennis stars, can accomplish throughout the rest of the 2025 season.